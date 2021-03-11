Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 49.81% from the stock’s current price.

WPM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James set a $64.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.33.

WPM traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.38. 27,138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,967,023. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. Wheaton Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of $18.66 and a fifty-two week high of $57.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a PE ratio of 47.42, a P/E/G ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. 59.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

