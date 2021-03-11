Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 11,757 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,319 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,757 shares during the quarter. Workday makes up approximately 4.3% of Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $20,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WDAY. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Workday by 26.8% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Workday by 41.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 810 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Workday by 3.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 130,272 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,025,000 after buying an additional 4,604 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Workday by 1.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,774 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its holdings in Workday by 21.6% in the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,439 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WDAY. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Workday from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Workday presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.30.

In related news, Director David A. Duffield sold 78,750 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.25, for a total transaction of $17,423,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO James Bozzini sold 4,498 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.53, for a total transaction of $1,014,433.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 327,592 shares of company stock worth $74,186,321. Corporate insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY traded up $11.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $254.47. 23,867 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,210,437. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.07 billion, a PE ratio of -129.79 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.85. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.75 and a 12-month high of $282.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.18. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

