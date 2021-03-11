Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC Buys 24,466 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 201,880 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,466 shares during the quarter. Splunk makes up approximately 7.1% of Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Splunk worth $34,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,933 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 3,824 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Splunk by 92.6% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,664 shares of the software company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Splunk by 12.8% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,436 shares of the software company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Splunk in the third quarter valued at $315,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Splunk alerts:

In related news, Director Graham Smith sold 1,000 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total transaction of $87,048.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,152 shares in the company, valued at $3,584,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,545 shares of company stock worth $5,909,775. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research lowered Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Summit Insights downgraded Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Splunk from $225.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $203.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Splunk from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.11.

NASDAQ SPLK traded up $5.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $139.22. 39,204 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,367,024. The firm has a market cap of $22.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.84 and a beta of 1.44. Splunk Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.92 and a 12-month high of $225.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $161.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.42.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $745.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.24 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 34.13% and a negative net margin of 34.77%. Splunk’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Splunk

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

Featured Article: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.