Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC Has $24.56 Million Stock Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 372,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,711 shares during the period. Pinterest comprises approximately 5.1% of Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Pinterest worth $24,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new position in Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 58.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PINS stock traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $70.63. 151,577 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,688,398. The stock has a market cap of $44.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.83 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.83. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.47. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 26.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.42%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pinterest news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total value of $7,490,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,490,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,440 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $201,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,467,725 shares of company stock valued at $108,646,431 in the last three months.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PINS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Pinterest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Pinterest from $86.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Pinterest from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Pinterest from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Pinterest from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.69.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

