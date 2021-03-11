Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC Has $3.27 Million Stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. TransUnion comprises about 0.7% of Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $3,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in TransUnion by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 137,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,600,000 after purchasing an additional 23,236 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 79,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,935,000 after purchasing an additional 4,697 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in TransUnion by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 45,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,470,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in TransUnion in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. 96.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider John T. Danaher sold 943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.16, for a total value of $83,134.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,665 shares in the company, valued at $1,645,506.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John T. Danaher sold 21,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.54, for a total transaction of $1,938,634.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,545.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,384 shares of company stock valued at $3,403,796 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on TRU. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of TransUnion in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. TransUnion currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.62.

Shares of TRU traded down $0.71 on Thursday, reaching $87.11. 7,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,469,812. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.11. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $52.50 and a 12 month high of $102.80.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $698.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.17 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.03%. Equities research analysts predict that TransUnion will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is presently 11.76%.

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

