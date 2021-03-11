Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC Invests $25.02 Million in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 125,133 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,022,000. Teladoc Health makes up about 5.2% of Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Teladoc Health as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,238,667 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,447,444,000 after acquiring an additional 996,628 shares during the last quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 33,044.2% in the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 3,447,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436,600 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 148.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,221,549 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $644,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,001 shares in the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 2,118,139 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $423,543,000 after purchasing an additional 673,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,503,996 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $329,736,000 after purchasing an additional 39,700 shares in the last quarter. 51.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TDOC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $244.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $256.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.91.

In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 1,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.15, for a total value of $224,462.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,051,587.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.26, for a total transaction of $521,955.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,569 shares in the company, valued at $30,592,229.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 289,141 shares of company stock worth $64,075,898. 3.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC traded up $6.01 on Thursday, reaching $190.46. 108,134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,745,889. The firm has a market cap of $29.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.99 and a beta of 0.30. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.01 and a 1-year high of $308.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $257.25 and a 200-day moving average of $219.08. The company has a current ratio of 6.52, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The health services provider reported ($3.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($2.82). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%. As a group, analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

