Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 263,578 Shares of Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT)

Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,337,698 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 263,578 shares during the quarter. Castlight Health makes up approximately 1.4% of Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC owned 3.47% of Castlight Health worth $6,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Madison Wealth Management bought a new stake in Castlight Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Castlight Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Must Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Castlight Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Castlight Health by 235.4% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 84,394 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 59,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Castlight Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. 46.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Castlight Health stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,527,319. Castlight Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $2.36. The firm has a market cap of $299.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.79 and a 200 day moving average of $1.34.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. Castlight Health had a negative net margin of 49.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.18%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Castlight Health, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Seth B. Cohen sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 372,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,141.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Seth B. Cohen sold 17,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total transaction of $29,444.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 314,029 shares in the company, valued at $540,129.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 176,421 shares of company stock worth $322,516. Corporate insiders own 17.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Castlight Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Castlight Health from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

Castlight Health, Inc provides health navigation solutions for employers and health plan customers in education, manufacturing, retail, technology, and government industries in the United States. It provides Care Guidance Navigator that enables users to make care decisions and navigate the employer-sponsored healthcare benefit programs; Wellbeing Navigator, which helps to drive engagement across an employer's benefits program; and Complete Health Navigator that combines the Wellbeing Navigator and Care Guidance Navigator packages for unified user experience.

