Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 413,702 Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS)

Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 413,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,644,000. Telos makes up 2.8% of Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.66% of Telos at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Telos during the fourth quarter valued at about $561,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Telos during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,275,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telos in the fourth quarter worth about $3,265,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Telos in the fourth quarter worth about $42,853,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telos in the fourth quarter worth about $554,000.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TLS. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Telos in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Telos from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Telos from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on Telos in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Telos in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.38.

NASDAQ TLS traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.01. The stock had a trading volume of 4,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,300. Telos Co. has a 1 year low of $18.08 and a 1 year high of $41.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.12.

Telos Company Profile

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. The company offers solutions that secure cyberspace, the cloud environment, and the people and operations of the enterprise. It provides Xacta, a premier solution for continuous assessment and authorization, which is used by the department of defense (DoD), intelligence communities, and civilian government, as well as by commercial businesses; enterprise cloud services, including engineering, migration, security, and managed services; and Telos Ghost, a cybersecurity solution that gives organizations an anonymous way to do business, connect with global resources, and conduct research online for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

