Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)

Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) by 35.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 545,624 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 299,800 shares during the period. 8X8 accounts for 3.9% of Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.51% of 8X8 worth $18,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in 8X8 in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in 8X8 by 152.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in 8X8 in the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in 8X8 in the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in 8X8 in the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EGHT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on 8X8 from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up from $23.00) on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Mizuho increased their price objective on 8X8 from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on 8X8 from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. 8X8 has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.96.

NYSE EGHT traded up $1.30 on Thursday, hitting $35.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,808,640. 8×8, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.70 and a 52-week high of $39.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.86 and a beta of 0.98.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 68.68% and a negative net margin of 36.15%. The business had revenue of $136.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Dejan Deklich sold 1,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total value of $58,040.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 181,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,933,400.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Germaine Cota sold 6,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $242,232.45. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,201 shares of company stock valued at $2,527,964. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

