Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC Sells 255,600 Shares of Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR)

Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 832,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255,600 shares during the period. Kaleyra accounts for about 1.7% of Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC owned 2.84% of Kaleyra worth $8,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kaleyra during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Kaleyra during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kaleyra during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $306,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in Kaleyra during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $466,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Kaleyra by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 92,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 5,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Emilio Hirsch purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.06 per share, for a total transaction of $80,300.00. Also, CFO Giacomo Dall’aglio sold 56,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total value of $913,723.30. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $857,900 and sold 658,554 shares valued at $12,251,883. 50.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSEAMERICAN KLR traded up $0.73 on Thursday, hitting $16.93. 4,571 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 677,977. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.87. Kaleyra, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $20.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $496.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.76 and a beta of 0.56.

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $44.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.41 million. On average, analysts forecast that Kaleyra, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Kaleyra in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kaleyra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Kaleyra has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.29.

Kaleyra, Inc provides a cloud communications platform for enterprises worldwide. Its platform integrates software services and applications that enable mobile first interactive end-user customer communications. Kaleyra, Inc provides mobile messaging services for financial institutions and various other types of enterprises.

