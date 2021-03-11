Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC Sells 4,009 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,636 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,009 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 5.3% of Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $25,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,390.00 price objective (up from $2,050.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,184.71.

Shares of GOOG traded up $44.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2,099.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,640,474. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,013.54 and a one year high of $2,152.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,020.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,749.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.91 by $6.39. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $15.35 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,764.42, for a total transaction of $52,932.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,699.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total value of $2,440,383.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,950 shares in the company, valued at $35,152,099.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,377 shares of company stock worth $14,495,463 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Further Reading: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.