Whitbread PLC (WTB.L) (LON:WTB) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,822.32

Whitbread PLC (WTB.L) (LON:WTB) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,822.32 ($36.87) and traded as high as GBX 3,459.24 ($45.20). Whitbread PLC (WTB.L) shares last traded at GBX 3,448 ($45.05), with a volume of 763,708 shares traded.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Whitbread PLC (WTB.L) to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,400 ($31.36) to GBX 4,000 ($52.26) in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,728.85 ($35.65).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.30, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.96 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,257.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,822.32.

In other news, insider Adam Crozier acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,346 ($43.72) per share, for a total transaction of £100,380 ($131,147.11). Also, insider Richard Gillingwater acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,424 ($44.73) per share, for a total transaction of £17,120 ($22,367.39).

Whitbread PLC (WTB.L) Company Profile (LON:WTB)

Whitbread PLC operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates approximately 820 hotels with 78,500 rooms under the Premier Inn and the hub by Premier Inn brand names; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

