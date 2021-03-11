Whitbread’s (WTBDY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on WTBDY. Bank of America raised shares of Whitbread from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Thursday, December 17th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Whitbread from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Whitbread has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WTBDY traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $12.22. 329,938 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,948. Whitbread has a 1-year low of $5.70 and a 1-year high of $12.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.29 and a 200-day moving average of $9.52.

Whitbread PLC operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates approximately 820 hotels with 78,500 rooms under the Premier Inn and the hub by Premier Inn brand names; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

