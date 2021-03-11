Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.91

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.91 and traded as high as C$6.58. Whitecap Resources shares last traded at C$6.50, with a volume of 2,480,900 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WCP shares. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$2.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$3.25 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$7.00 target price on shares of Whitecap Resources in a report on Friday, February 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.39.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.37 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.28, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of C$3.88 billion and a PE ratio of -1.44.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.0143 dividend. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4.73%.

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,365 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

