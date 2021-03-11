WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Raymond James

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) had its price target increased by analysts at Raymond James from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.88% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on WHF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.
Shares of WHF opened at $14.97 on Tuesday. WhiteHorse Finance has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $15.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $307.63 million, a PE ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 1.38.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,155 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000.
About WhiteHorse Finance
WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.
