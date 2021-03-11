WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Raymond James

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) had its price target increased by analysts at Raymond James from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.88% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on WHF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

Get WhiteHorse Finance alerts:

Shares of WHF opened at $14.97 on Tuesday. WhiteHorse Finance has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $15.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $307.63 million, a PE ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 1.38.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The investment management company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 27.50%. As a group, research analysts forecast that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,155 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000.

About WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.

Featured Article: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for WhiteHorse Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WhiteHorse Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.