WildBrain Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

WildBrain Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.79.

WLDBF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of WildBrain from $2.00 to $3.40 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of WildBrain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of WildBrain from $1.60 to $2.80 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of WildBrain from $1.25 to $1.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of WildBrain in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of WLDBF traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.32. The stock had a trading volume of 100,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,459. WildBrain has a fifty-two week low of $0.48 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.48.

WildBrain Ltd. develops, produces, and distributes films and television programs worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Content Business, Television, and Consumer Products Represented. It focuses on children and family content, including animated series; and provides production services, as well as operates children's channels on YouTube.

