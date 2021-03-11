William Blair Initiates Coverage on Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO)

William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Open Lending’s FY2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LPRO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Open Lending from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Open Lending in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.58.

NASDAQ LPRO traded up $3.36 on Wednesday, hitting $38.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,921. The company has a current ratio of 11.97, a quick ratio of 11.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50. Open Lending has a 1-year low of $12.70 and a 1-year high of $43.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.32 and its 200 day moving average is $30.57.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12. The business had revenue of $39.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.19) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 52.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Open Lending will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Open Lending news, insider John Joseph Flynn sold 460,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $12,366,439.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,799,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,134,914.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Blair J. Greenberg sold 4,835,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $129,984,879.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,709,479 shares of company stock worth $260,990,796. 20.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Open Lending in the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Open Lending in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Open Lending in the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Open Lending in the fourth quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Open Lending in the fourth quarter valued at $273,000. 33.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Open Lending Company Profile

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to financial institutions in the United States. The company, through its flagship product, Lenders Protection, offers loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling, and default insurance, ensuring profitable auto loan portfolios for financial institutions.

