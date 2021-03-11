William Blair Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH)

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ContextLogic in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 9th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.13). William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for ContextLogic’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.48) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($3.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.03) by ($0.01).

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Loop Capital raised ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America assumed coverage on ContextLogic in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on ContextLogic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on ContextLogic in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on ContextLogic from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

ContextLogic stock opened at $16.63 on Thursday. ContextLogic has a fifty-two week low of $15.06 and a fifty-two week high of $32.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.65.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the 4th quarter worth $4,834,000. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in ContextLogic in the 4th quarter valued at $9,120,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ContextLogic in the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in ContextLogic in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in ContextLogic in the 4th quarter valued at $456,000.

In related news, CAO Brett Just sold 36,901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $725,104.65. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,104.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Pai Liu sold 17,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $346,350.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,626 shares in the company, valued at $346,350.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,086,728 shares of company stock worth $139,254,205 over the last ninety days.

About ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects merchants and consumers. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

