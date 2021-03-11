William Blair Weighs in on AeroVironment, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AVAV)

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) – Equities researchers at William Blair reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for AeroVironment in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 10th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings of $1.86 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.88.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet cut AeroVironment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. AeroVironment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.50.

AeroVironment stock opened at $108.64 on Thursday. AeroVironment has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $143.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 91.29 and a beta of 0.58.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $78.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. AeroVironment’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the fourth quarter valued at about $21,502,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 19,303 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 217.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,642 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,573,000 after acquiring an additional 51,788 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $305,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. 76.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

