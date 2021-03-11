William Hill plc (OTCMKTS:WIMHY) Short Interest Down 75.0% in February

William Hill plc (OTCMKTS:WIMHY) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the February 11th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:WIMHY opened at $15.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 2.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.79. William Hill has a 1 year low of $1.38 and a 1 year high of $16.14.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WIMHY shares. HSBC cut William Hill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut William Hill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

William Hill plc provides sports betting and gaming services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Retail, Online, US Existing, US Expansion, and Other segments. The company operates licensed betting offices (LBOs) that offer sports betting services on football, horseracing, and other sports, as well as gaming machines.

