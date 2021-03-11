Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Given New $135.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 1.69% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $101.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $112.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.26.

Shares of NYSE WSM opened at $132.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $129.48 and a 200 day moving average of $107.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. Williams-Sonoma has a 12-month low of $26.01 and a 12-month high of $151.16.

In other news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.04, for a total value of $324,120.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,062,124.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.08, for a total transaction of $1,591,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,565,480.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 43,000 shares of company stock worth $4,913,420. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 4.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,505,874 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $226,631,000 after purchasing an additional 113,724 shares during the last quarter. Western Financial Corporation bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter worth about $450,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 132.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 70,494 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,375,000 after purchasing an additional 40,174 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 26.9% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 119,427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,801,000 after purchasing an additional 25,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the third quarter worth about $1,062,000. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

