Willis Investment Counsel Acquires 12,520 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Willis Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,036,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 12,520 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for approximately 2.6% of Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $38,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. HNP Capital LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 1.7% during the third quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 16,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 2.8% during the third quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 10,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group grew its holdings in Pfizer by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 5,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Day & Ennis LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 1.2% during the third quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 23,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group grew its holdings in Pfizer by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 85,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,156,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PFE shares. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.44.

Shares of PFE stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.95. The company had a trading volume of 438,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,168,941. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.75. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 52.88%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

