Willis Investment Counsel Acquires 4,784 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Willis Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 51.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,053 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,784 shares during the quarter. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,372 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 688,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $245,649,000 after purchasing an additional 11,103 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,521,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 66,668 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the period. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 171,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.73, for a total value of $56,236,501.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,382,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,520,107,910.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 7,528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $2,559,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,100 shares in the company, valued at $3,094,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 764,346 shares of company stock worth $252,786,532. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.27.

MA traded up $7.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $389.07. 111,535 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,650,764. The firm has a market cap of $386.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $340.84 and its 200 day moving average is $337.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $199.99 and a one year high of $387.32.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.65%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

