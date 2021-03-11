Willis Investment Counsel Acquires New Shares in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Willis Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 43,230 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,232,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 227 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Estates Inc. NY bought a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WMT traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $132.23. The company had a trading volume of 317,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,485,707. The company has a market capitalization of $374.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $102.00 and a one year high of $153.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $139.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.65.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 43.81%.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to purchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

WMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Walmart from $147.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.39.

In other Walmart news, Director Randall L. Stephenson bought 7,725 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $129.63 per share, with a total value of $1,001,391.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,966.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 300,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.91, for a total value of $44,211,095.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,173,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,053,870,637.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,774,887 shares of company stock valued at $1,114,490,164. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

