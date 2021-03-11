Willis Investment Counsel Boosts Stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Willis Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,177 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel owned approximately 0.10% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $4,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 0.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 63.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MSM stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $89.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,630. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.07. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.93 and a 1-year high of $89.58.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $771.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.54 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, Director Mitchell Jacobson acquired 67,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $78.04 per share, for a total transaction of $5,290,799.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 67,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,290,799.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory Polli sold 15,570 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.36, for a total transaction of $1,313,485.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,405 shares of company stock valued at $4,415,854 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MSM. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.29.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

