Willis Investment Counsel Boosts Stock Holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Willis Investment Counsel grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 75.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,257 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 38,804 shares during the quarter. Willis Investment Counsel owned 0.12% of Ralph Lauren worth $9,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 117.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 488 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Infini Master Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 29.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC bought a new position in Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $85.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $75.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.78.

In related news, CEO Patrice Louvet sold 29,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $3,337,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,152,415. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 9,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,171,560.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 125,855 shares of company stock valued at $13,900,467. Corporate insiders own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RL traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $121.05. The stock had a trading volume of 15,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,258. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $112.11 and a 200-day moving average of $91.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.45. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 12-month low of $59.82 and a 12-month high of $129.74.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Ralph Lauren had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 5.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

