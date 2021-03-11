Willis Investment Counsel Buys 4,716 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Willis Investment Counsel raised its holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,320 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,716 shares during the quarter. Willis Investment Counsel owned approximately 0.13% of Hexcel worth $5,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Veritable L.P. bought a new position in Hexcel in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Hexcel by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 39,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Hexcel by 291.1% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 28,111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 20,924 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Hexcel by 91.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 399,215 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,358,000 after acquiring an additional 190,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Hexcel in the 4th quarter valued at $371,000. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Hexcel news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 10,067 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total value of $499,826.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,672 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,614.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

HXL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital increased their price target on Hexcel from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Hexcel from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Barclays downgraded Hexcel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Hexcel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.58.

Hexcel stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $58.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,540. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Hexcel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.54 and a 52-week high of $58.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.77, a PEG ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.50.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.02. Hexcel had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $295.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.47 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

