Willis Investment Counsel Buys New Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Willis Investment Counsel bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 160,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,016,000. Eli Lilly and makes up 1.8% of Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 75.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $205.46. 52,050 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,481,438. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $117.06 and a 1-year high of $218.00. The company has a market capitalization of $196.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 56.29%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.97, for a total value of $39,053,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,807,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,606,855,525.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 555,284 shares of company stock worth $106,132,302. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LLY. Wolfe Research upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $147.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Truist raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.31.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

