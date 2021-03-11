Willis Investment Counsel Cuts Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Willis Investment Counsel decreased its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 36.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,800 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 57,000 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in Target were worth $17,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Target news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $3,350,755.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

TGT traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $179.25. 66,346 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,248,972. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $90.17 and a 12-month high of $199.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $185.79 and a 200 day moving average of $170.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $89.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The company had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.57%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TGT. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Target from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Target from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Target presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.41.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

