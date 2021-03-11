Willis Investment Counsel Has $14.79 Million Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Willis Investment Counsel decreased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 29.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 61,900 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel owned approximately 0.10% of Genuine Parts worth $14,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

GPC traded down $0.76 during trading on Thursday, hitting $114.40. 11,956 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 898,312. The firm has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.94 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.82 and its 200 day moving average is $99.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $49.68 and a one year high of $118.84.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. Genuine Parts had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 23.26%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.29%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GPC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Genuine Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.43.

In other Genuine Parts news, Director John R. Holder bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $97.00 per share, for a total transaction of $97,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,907. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.