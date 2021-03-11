Willis Investment Counsel Has $16.98 Million Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Willis Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 46.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 203,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,900 shares during the quarter. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $16,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Zeit Capital LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $101.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. American Electric Power has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.46.

In related news, Director J Barnie Beasley sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total value of $157,102.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 11,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total value of $901,344.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,004,971.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 102,044 shares of company stock valued at $7,769,081 over the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AEP traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $81.56. 64,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,155,171. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.36. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.14 and a twelve month high of $95.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.81%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Read More: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.