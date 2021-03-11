Willis Investment Counsel Has $30.75 Million Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Willis Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 119.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,220 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin comprises 2.1% of Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $30,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LMT. Terry L. Blaker boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 8,232 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 37,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,241,000 after acquiring an additional 6,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,231 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $418.15.

Shares of LMT stock traded up $2.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $342.85. 32,437 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,988,757. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $336.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $362.05. The stock has a market cap of $96.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $266.11 and a 12 month high of $417.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.38%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

