Willis Investment Counsel Has $4.61 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Willis Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,631 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Alphabet by 653.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,253,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $441,442,000 after buying an additional 1,953,887 shares during the period. SB Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,220,881,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 20.0% during the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,172,770 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,718,812,000 after purchasing an additional 195,592 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2,229.0% during the fourth quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 185,222 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,917,000 after purchasing an additional 177,269 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,342,101 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,352,220,000 after purchasing an additional 176,951 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,875.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,059.56.

Shares of GOOGL traded up $62.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2,098.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,908,358. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $2,145.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.17, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,009.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,743.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $15.35 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

