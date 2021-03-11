Willis Investment Counsel Has $5.40 Million Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Willis Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 232.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,982 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,742 shares during the quarter. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $5,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 474 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 482 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

ROST traded up $1.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $122.96. 39,477 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,123,371. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.83 billion, a PE ratio of 146.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $56.30 and a one year high of $127.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.71.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%.

In other news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 69,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.70, for a total value of $7,752,761.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ROST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Ross Stores from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $105.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.27.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

