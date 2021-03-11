Willis Investment Counsel Increases Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Willis Investment Counsel raised its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,547 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 12,487 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in American Express were worth $11,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in American Express by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 73,159 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $8,846,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its stake in shares of American Express by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 3,395 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,033 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Express by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 2,568 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth $2,268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $147.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,028,973. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. American Express has a 12 month low of $67.00 and a 12 month high of $151.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.57 billion, a PE ratio of 36.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

In related news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total value of $8,658,269.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,475,949.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on American Express from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on American Express from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.52.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

