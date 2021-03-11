Willis Investment Counsel Increases Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Willis Investment Counsel lifted its position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,299 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in Cerner were worth $10,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional raised its stake in Cerner by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Cerner in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cerner in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cerner in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Cerner in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. 83.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CERN traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $71.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,345,862. Cerner Co. has a 1 year low of $53.08 and a 1 year high of $84.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.37.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.78. Cerner had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mark J. Erceg bought 10,761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.66 per share, with a total value of $749,611.26. Also, CFO Mark J. Erceg bought 10,547 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.13 per share, for a total transaction of $750,208.11. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 31,963 shares of company stock worth $2,250,251. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Cerner from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Cerner from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group downgraded Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Argus upped their price target on Cerner from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Cerner from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Cerner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.37.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

