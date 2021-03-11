Willis Investment Counsel Invests $10.14 Million in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Willis Investment Counsel purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 152,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,141,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,615,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,107,861,000 after buying an additional 252,897 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 0.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,055,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,406,356,000 after buying an additional 265,550 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 33,975,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,265,160,000 after buying an additional 1,168,898 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 0.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,103,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,236,000 after buying an additional 37,093 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,803,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,593,000 after buying an additional 784,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

XEL stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $62.46. The stock had a trading volume of 72,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,826,969. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $46.58 and a one year high of $76.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.60. The company has a market capitalization of $33.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.4575 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is presently 65.15%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on XEL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price target (down from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.36.

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.45, for a total value of $235,462.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,472 shares in the company, valued at $2,123,798.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

