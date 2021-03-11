Willis Investment Counsel Invests $24.60 Million in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Willis Investment Counsel purchased a new position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 92,600 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $24,596,000. The Home Depot accounts for about 1.7% of Willis Investment Counsel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 38,404 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,201,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. grew its position in The Home Depot by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 1,732 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its position in The Home Depot by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 76,055 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $20,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $530,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The Home Depot by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,904 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price for the company. Wedbush lowered shares of The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $294.13.

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $2.29 on Thursday, reaching $268.53. 132,867 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,481,935. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.63 and a 12 month high of $292.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $271.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $274.17. The company has a market cap of $289.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.54%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

