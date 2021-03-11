Willis Investment Counsel Lowers Position in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Willis Investment Counsel lessened its holdings in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 6,207 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $2,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GIL. Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gildan Activewear in the fourth quarter valued at $2,295,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Gildan Activewear by 6.9% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 229,229 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,503,000 after acquiring an additional 14,779 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Gildan Activewear by 1,923.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,275,286 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162,839 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Gildan Activewear by 96.0% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 24,881 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 12,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Gildan Activewear by 20.4% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 89,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 15,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GIL traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,581. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 3.91. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.57. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.42 and a 12 month high of $32.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.78.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $690.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.69 million. Gildan Activewear had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 13.34%. Gildan Activewear’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities cut Gildan Activewear from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.20.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

