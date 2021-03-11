Willis Investment Counsel Lowers Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Willis Investment Counsel reduced its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,117 shares during the quarter. Chubb makes up approximately 2.1% of Willis Investment Counsel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in Chubb were worth $30,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 79,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at about $373,000. Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 330,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. 85.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CB traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $172.11. 42,934 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,694,023. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $87.35 and a 52-week high of $176.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $161.14 and its 200-day moving average is $143.03.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 19th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.86%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,900 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.60, for a total value of $1,006,540.00. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.04, for a total value of $3,586,033.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 220,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,758,634.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,182 shares of company stock valued at $6,517,228 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CB has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $152.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $138.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Chubb from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.33.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

