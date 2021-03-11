Willis Investment Counsel Purchases 125,300 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Willis Investment Counsel grew its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 696.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 143,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,300 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $6,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SNY. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Sanofi during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Sanofi during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Sanofi by 193.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Sanofi during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Sanofi during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SNY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Sanofi in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Sanofi currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Shares of SNY traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.99. The stock had a trading volume of 14,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,118,988. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.55. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $37.62 and a 1-year high of $55.00.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $9.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.39 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Sanofi will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sanofi

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe, Fabrazyme for Fabry, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio and Lemtrada for multiple sclerosis. It also provides Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Eloctate and Alprolix to treat hemophilia; and Cablivi to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura.

