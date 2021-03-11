Willis Investment Counsel Purchases 188,500 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Willis Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1,282.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 203,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,500 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble accounts for 1.9% of Willis Investment Counsel’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $28,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,380,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,222,562,000 after purchasing an additional 799,059 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,467,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,889,000 after purchasing an additional 454,654 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,812,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,736,000 after purchasing an additional 611,102 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,981,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,805,000 after purchasing an additional 246,367 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,579,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,485,000 after acquiring an additional 3,446,672 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PG. Independent Research upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.75.

Shares of PG stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $127.24. 298,813 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,241,611. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $94.34 and a 12-month high of $146.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $127.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CFO Jon R. Moeller sold 6,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $822,032.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $227,769.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 629,838 shares of company stock valued at $81,120,667. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Read More: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.