Willis Investment Counsel Purchases 46,373 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Willis Investment Counsel boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 84.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,373 shares during the quarter. Willis Investment Counsel owned about 0.15% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $11,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,785,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $786,396,000 after purchasing an additional 496,138 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,899,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $220,180,000 after purchasing an additional 369,373 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,577,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $150,176,000 after purchasing an additional 31,196 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,329,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $126,534,000 after purchasing an additional 65,980 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 357.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,007,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $116,822,000 after purchasing an additional 787,743 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $130.57. 8,875 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,178. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $55.39 and a 1-year high of $130.63. The company has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $115.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.95.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.15. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.43 EPS. Reinsurance Group of America’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.97%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RGA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $96.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.00.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

