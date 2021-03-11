Willis Investment Counsel Purchases 73,600 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Willis Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 26.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 350,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,600 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 2.0% of Willis Investment Counsel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $28,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Investment Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 173,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,159,000 after purchasing an additional 75,013 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. P.A.W. Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 7,303 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,123,000. Institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MRK. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.36.

Shares of MRK stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $75.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 430,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,167,692. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.24. The company has a market capitalization of $190.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.25 and a fifty-two week high of $87.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The firm had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 50.10%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

