Willis Investment Counsel Purchases 7,452 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Willis Investment Counsel boosted its position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,452 shares during the quarter. Willis Investment Counsel owned about 0.12% of Globe Life worth $11,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Globe Life in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Globe Life in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 106.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 10,308.3% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Globe Life news, insider Carol A. Mccoy sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.44, for a total value of $1,506,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 127,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,815,039.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Brian Mitchell sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.45, for a total value of $301,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,705 shares of company stock valued at $8,108,613 in the last three months. 3.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Globe Life stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $100.71. 2,578 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,939. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Globe Life Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.74 and a 1-year high of $101.80. The company has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.63.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. Globe Life had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 15.38%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. Globe Life’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GL. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Globe Life from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Globe Life from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Globe Life from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

