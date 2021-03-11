Willis Investment Counsel Raises Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Willis Investment Counsel raised its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 279,545 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,301 shares during the quarter. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $11,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78,878 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 38,115 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 10,610 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 183,488 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $7,338,000 after purchasing an additional 52,112 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth approximately $8,962,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 9,493 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on COP. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.88.

Shares of NYSE COP traded up $1.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $60.45. 269,764 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,516,306. The company has a market cap of $81.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.38, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $20.84 and a 1 year high of $59.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

