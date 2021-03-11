Willis Investment Counsel Raises Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Willis Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 73.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,100 shares during the quarter. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in Eaton were worth $7,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 605.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Uday Yadav sold 2,213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.12, for a total value of $299,020.56. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $3,090,536.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,714.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,740 shares of company stock valued at $4,945,066. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ETN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Eaton from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Eaton from $133.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Eaton from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Eaton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.17.

Shares of ETN stock traded up $1.00 on Thursday, hitting $140.25. 35,420 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,302,101. The company has a market capitalization of $55.83 billion, a PE ratio of 40.96, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $126.15 and its 200 day moving average is $115.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $56.42 and a 1-year high of $141.05.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.50%.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

