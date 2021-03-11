Willis Investment Counsel Raises Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Willis Investment Counsel increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Group accounts for 1.4% of Willis Investment Counsel’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Willis Investment Counsel owned about 0.06% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $20,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northeast Investment Management boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 125,644 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,021,000 after purchasing an additional 8,457 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 26,731 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 100,626 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,234,000 after acquiring an additional 6,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth $687,000. Institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TROW traded down $0.35 on Thursday, reaching $175.26. The company had a trading volume of 15,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,469. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $162.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.50. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.51 and a 12 month high of $179.62.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.92% and a return on equity of 30.52%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.61%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.33.

In other news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.64, for a total transaction of $1,212,084.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 336,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,317,347.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

