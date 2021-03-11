Willis Investment Counsel Reduces Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Willis Investment Counsel reduced its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $6,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EMR. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 30,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 7,008 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,413,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,011,000 after purchasing an additional 314,751 shares during the period. TRH Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 36,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 170,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,714,000 after purchasing an additional 17,223 shares during the period. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 42,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the period. 73.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.33.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded up $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $91.99. The stock had a trading volume of 53,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,744,720. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $37.75 and a 1 year high of $93.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

Recommended Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.