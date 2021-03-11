Willis Investment Counsel Sells 1,214 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Willis Investment Counsel decreased its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,083 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,214 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel owned about 0.07% of Tractor Supply worth $10,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 28.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,854 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the third quarter worth approximately $256,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 71.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 614 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 60.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 131,521 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,854,000 after purchasing an additional 49,653 shares during the period. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 14,047 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total value of $2,244,008.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,531,044. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $591,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,471,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO traded up $4.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $171.81. 32,308 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,358,753. The company has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $63.89 and a twelve month high of $173.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.61.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.65% and a net margin of 7.62%. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.81.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

